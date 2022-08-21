During the event, the line was non-stop until the competitors began to run out.

Sam West (right) had chocolate ice cream and Paisley West (left) had strawberry lemonade ice cream. They are pictured with their mom, Alana West.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce held their second annual Ice Cream Churn-Off over the weekend and with eight flavors of ice cream and a line that never quit, it was the event to attend on Saturday.

The competitors of the day, all bringing their homemade ice cream, included: Erica Graham (banana split), Grace Frost (lavender), Lynn McDonald (mint chocolate), Sam West (chocolate), Paisley West (strawberry lemonade), Megan Setzler (vanilla), Teresa Epting (peaches and cream) and Barbara Long (her mother’s chocolate).

“We are grateful to all the ice cream makers, there was a wonderful selection of homemade ice cream. Everyone seemed to thoroughly enjoy themselves, as evident by the long lines on the day,” said Liz MacDonald, chamber administrator.

Everyone who sampled the ice cream, free of charge, was given a ticket to vote in the churn-off. After the votes were tabulated, the winner of the day was Epting with her peaches and cream ice cream. Her prize, a golden ice cream scoop.

“The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce is happy to host this event for a second year,” said Executive Director Michelle Long. “We are glad it was just as popular this year as it was last year and we cannot wait to host it for a third year.”

The chamber plans to bring the competition back next summer, be on the lookout by following their page on Facebook.

