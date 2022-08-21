NEWBERRY – City Manager Matt DeWitt provided Newberry City Council with an update last week on the former Wise Street Park, now, Israel Brooks Jr. Park.

DeWitt said the demolition phase had been completed with a partial ball field renovation. Still needed on the ball field were the bleacher and benches installation and infield work. The fields backstop and foul line fencing is complete.

The park’s community garden is in the works with the garden beds on order. A small storage shed still needs to be purchased with fencing to be installed around the garden. The park’s basketball court renovation is completed, DeWitt said.

The new playground equipment is in and officially open to the public. A single sidewalk connecting the parking lot and walking trail still needs to be finished. DeWitt said the hope was that all outstanding elements would be completed in the fall of this year.

Under new business, council approved an outside water request for a property located at 5756 S.C. Highway 34-121. Mayor Foster Senn said the property owner has agreed to execute an annexation covenant indicating a willingness to annex if the property becomes contiguous to the city limits and council determines it is in the best interest of the city to annex the property.

The property is located adjacent to an existing water line, so no bore is required. There will be a $1,400 outside water tap fee.

Motion to approve the request was made by Councilperson David DuBose and seconded by Councilperson David Force.

Two requests were also approved by council to allow alcohol in designated areas. The first, during the Main Street Shop and Dine event taking place on September 30. While typically held on the first Friday of each month, Senn said the event was moved up one week to align with Newberry’s Oktoberfest event the next day.

“It’ll be an action-packed weekend,” he said.

This will allow event patrons to travel the event area with an alcoholic beverage of beer or wine only, by foot, if they are carrying the allowed beverage in a plastic cup. Event patrons will be carded and over 21 wristbands provided to them by the approved event vendors. Liquor consumption is not to be permitted in the event area.

The event area includes Main Street from Nance to Holman streets, McKibben Street from Main to Boyce streets, Caldwell Street from Friend to Boyce streets, Boyce Street from College to Nance streets, and the Newberry County Courthouse parking lot. Motion was made by Councilperson Carlton Kinard and seconded by DuBose.

An additional request was approved with a motion from Councilperson Jackie Holmes and seconded by DuBose to allow alcohol for Newberry Oktoberfest on October 1.

City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism requests permission to allow beer and wine only, served and sold by the designated event vendors and venues with the proper permitting, using plastic cups no larger than 16 ounces, to be taken from designated vendors and venues into the outdoor event area.

This would allow for event patrons to travel the event area with an alcoholic beverage of beer or wine only, by foot, if they are carrying the allowed beverage in designated cup size and are wearing the approved over 21 wristbands. Liquor consumption is not to be permitted in the event area.

The event area includes Main Street from Nance to Holman streets, Boyce Street from Nance to Lindsay streets, McKibben from Boyce to Main streets, Caldwell from Boyce to Friend streets, College from Boyce to Main streets and Lindsay from Martin to Main streets.

Council passed a resolution pledging to practice and promote civility. Senn said the Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) was asking local councils across the state to pass a resolution pledging to practice and promote civility. Motion was made to pass the resolution by Mayor Pro Tem Lemont Glasgow and seconded by Holmes.

Senn read the resolution and it was signed by all members of council.

Other updates:

Senn provided a report from MASC’s annual meeting citing one of his favorite quotes from the meeting: “The purpose of local government is to enable individuals to join together in solving problems and recognizing community possibilities.”

Another point to note from the meeting, he said, was of a session on ADA compliance to municipality websites. DeWitt mentioned that city staff had been looking into making updates to the city’s current website.

Other updates Senn made included compliments on the most recent Spartan Race held in Newberry, in which he thanked the Johnson family for the use of their farm as it was a great combination with Lynch’s Woods, he said.

Senn thanked the Newberry Downtown Development Association for their recent Christmas in July event.

Newberry County, Senn said is asking for public input in their strategic planning process, with a couple sessions in Newberry on August 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and August 23 from 8:00-9:30 a.m.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.