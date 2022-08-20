NEWBERRY — Newberry College has appointed ‘Lola L. Kennedy, of Columbia, as director of financial aid.

Kennedy comes to Newberry College from Allen University, where she also served as financial aid director since 2017. Her career in financial aid has included stints at Spartanburg Methodist College and her alma mater, Benedict College.

“Financial aid plays a key role in ensuring students access to a high-quality college education,” said David Sayers, Newberry College’s vice president for administrative affairs and CFO. “Ms. Kennedy brings invaluable experience in this vital area, and we are pleased to welcome her to the team.”

The financial aid office prepares aid packages for students, disburses scholarships, grants and other aid, and implements Newberry College’s commitment to affordability.

Kennedy holds an MBA with a concentration in accounting from Strayer University, and a bachelor’s in mathematics from Benedict College.