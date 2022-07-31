NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Memorial Hospital recently revealed the newest DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award winner as Chris Reppart, RN.

Reppart, who is the second quarter DAISY Award winner, works in the OR at NCMH and received the honor on Tuesday, July 12. He was nominated by one of his patients.

“I would like to nominate Chris Reppart. I had a skin graft done and we were going to the OR. I got nervous and had a mild panic attack. Chris calmed me down and got me through it. Chris was very reassuring and calmed me down before I went under anesthesia,” the patient wrote in their nomination letter.

According to Brenda Williams, director of the foundation/marketing at NCMH, Reppart has been with the Newberry Hospital family since 2003 and with the surgical services team since 2007.

“Chris is a valuable part of our team. Chris is great to work with and wonderful with our patients,” said Corey Bishop, RN, director of the surgery.

The DAISY Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto-immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization, they deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way. Nominations may be made by patients, family members, physicians and staff.

A recipient is chosen every quarter at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

