NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy senior, Allison Joyner, received the prestigious South Carolina Independent Schools Association (SCISA) Bill Simpson Award.

This award is the highest honor bestowed upon a senior student athlete in the SCISA. Only one male and one female student receive the award each year and Joyner is only the second Newberry Academy student to receive the statewide award.

She was a four-year starter on the varsity volleyball and varsity basketball teams that won back-to-back state titles. She received All-Region and All-State in volleyball for her senior year campaign and was All-Tournament during the Lady Eagles second state title run this year. She served as student body president and vice president of the Junior Civitan Club. She is also the co-salutatorian at this year’s graduation ceremony.

She was nominated by her basketball coach, Barry Kesler, who said, “Allison’s dedication to excellence and unwavering integrity are the two qualities that stand out to me. Allison is a fierce competitor and works very hard to be the best at everything she does on and off the court.”

“I was so surprised to receive this award. My teammates pushed me to be better on the court and in the classroom. My coaches challenged me to do more each year. This is so great,” Joyner said.

Joyner plans to attend North Carolina State University this fall and major in physics.