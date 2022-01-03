MYRTLE BEACH – Michael Plumblee, from Newberry County Farm Bureau, has been named one of three state finalists in the 2022 South Carolina Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Contest during the organization’s 78th Annual Meeting held recently in Myrtle Beach.

The contest winner will be announced in February at the 2022 SCFB Young Farmer and Rancher Conference in Charleston.

Plumblee will be competing for the opportunity to win $500 cash, $7,000 toward the purchase of a new Polaris ATV and the chance to represent South Carolina at the 2023 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Puerto Rico. The other finalists for the award are Cadie Giba from McCormick County Farm Bureau, and Guy and Cameron Ramsey from York County Farm Bureau.

The Excellence in Agriculture Award recognizes young farmers and ranchers who do not derive the majority of their income from an owned agricultural operation, but who actively contribute to agriculture and Farm Bureau. Award prizes are compliments of Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation and Polaris.

Also recognized was Kara Pendarvis of Dorchester County Farm Bureau, the 2021 winner of the Excellence in Agriculture Award.

South Carolina Farm Bureau is a grassroots, non-profit organization that celebrates and supports family farmers, locally grown food and our rural lands through legislative advocacy, education and community outreach. The organization, founded in 1944, serves nearly 90,000 member families in 47 chapters. For more information, please visit www.scfb.org.