MCMS Group Talent recognized

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County School Board recently recognized the members of the Mid-Carolina Middle School S.C. Beta Club who were part of the MCMS Group Talent.

They were the performance champions from the 2021 S.C. Beta Club Convention.

“The group performed virtually against other schools from around the state and were invited to nationals in Orlando this past summer. This talented group of young ladies performed a dance combination from ballet to modern jazz to a variety of Disney princess themed songs,” said Carson Ware, Ed.D, chief human resource officer for the district.

