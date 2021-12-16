Newberry Cotillion Club 2021 Debutantes

Aubrey Grace Lindsay Courtesy of the Cotillion Club of Newberry Isabelle Sierra Snelling Courtesy of the Cotillion Club of Newberry Amelia Copeland Reynolds Courtesy of the Cotillion Club of Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Cotillion Club of Newberry, South Carolina presented four debutantes at its Winter Ball on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Country Club of Newberry. Prior to the ball, a President’s Reception was held at the Country Club.

The debutantes presented were the following:

Miss Sarah Eileen Lechner, daughter of LTC and Mrs. James Owen Lechner, was presented by her father. Her escort was Mr. Brett Gordon Lazo and her marshal was Mr. Rigsbee Townsend Sanders.

Miss Aubrey Grace Lindsay, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Ryan Lindsay, was presented by her father. Her escort was Mr. Calen Lewis McManus and her marshal was Mr. James Bailey Clark. She is the great-granddaughter of late club member Mr. John Benjamin Lindsay.

Miss Amelia Copeland Reynolds, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Craig Reynolds, Jr., was presented by her grandfather, Mr. John Rhett Frazier, Jr. Her escort was Mr. Harmon Russ Cox and her marshal was Mr. Laurens Ellis Johnson, Jr. She is the great-granddaughter of late club member Mr. John Rhett Frazier, Sr.

Miss Isabelle Sierra Snelling, daughter of Ms. Tara Nelson Snelling, was presented by Dr. Dennis Woodrow Newton, Jr. Her escort was Mr. Eli Harrison Warnock and her marshal was Mr. James Cooper Arnold.

After the presentation and grand march, a seated dinner and dancing followed. The officers of the club are President, Mr. John Rhett Frazier, III, Vice-President, Mr. Zebulon Lee Reid, and Secretary-Treasurer, Mr. Trent Keitt Purcell. The Board of Governors includes Mr. Harry Emmanuel Cromer, Jr., Mr. Samuel Claude Hart, Jr., Mr. Howard Bach Kirkegard, and Ex-Officio Mr. Gregory Eugene Evans.

The club is celebrating its 68th season.