Councilperson Jackie Holmes with the “Dressing the Town” judges’ winner, Brenda Kinard. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

<p>Councilperson Jackie Holmes with the “Dressing the Town” tasters’ choice winner, Rebecca Allen.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Visitors taste the dressing made by four competitors during “Dressing the Town” on Nov. 6.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Brenda Kinard and her son, Councilperson Carlton Kinard, was one of the contestants Saturday.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Anne Pinckney Smith was one of the contestants Saturday.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Monica Stinson was one of the contestants Saturday.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Brenda Kinard was one of the contestants Saturday.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Visitors line up to taste the various dressings.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>A sampling of the four dressings, all unique in taste.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>Amy Matheson samples one of the dressings.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

<p>The “Dressing the Town” contestants and the event creator, Councilperson Jackie Holmes. Pictured, Anne Pinckney Smith, Monica Stinson, Holmes, Rebecca Allen, Brenda Kinard, Councilperson Carlton Kinard.</p> <p>Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer</p>

NEWBERRY — The inaugural “Dressing the Town” contest was held on Nov. 6 in Memorial Park, and four cooks gave it their all with unique stuffing recipes.

Held through the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce and the brainchild of Councilperson Jackie Holmes, judges and visitors were able to sample the four recipes and voted on which they thought was the best.

The winner via the judges was Brenda Kinard, she received $100 for her victory. The winner via tasters’ choice was Rebecca Allen, she received $50.

“Despite the cold weather, I think it was perfect weather to eat dressing and come out and see friends and family members. And I’m stuffed,” Holmes said.

Prior to the actual cook-off, the Chamber also held a naming contest, and Sami Baird Snyder was the winner for coming up with the name, “Dressing the Town.”

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.