City police provide Greg’s Groceries

Chief Kevin Goodman and Sergeant Mike Hawkins, with the City of Newberry Police Department, are loading Greg’s Groceries boxes to be delivered to needed residents. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Police Department has partnered with Serve and Connect (a nonprofit out of Columbia) to provide boxes of Greg’s Groceries to residents in need in the City of Newberry.

Greg’s Groceries was created by Kassy Alia, the widow of Officer Greg Alia to help keep his memory alive. In 2015, Officer Greg Alia was killed in the line of duty and today he is remembered through the officers who participate in this program.

“These boxes contain non-perishable food items, but they are also more than that — they are a Box of Compassion,” said Councilperson Jackie Holmes who helped deliver boxes within the City of Newberry. “City of Newberry Police Officers take time out of their busy schedules to go to Columbia to help pack the boxes of food. Each box of Greg’s Groceries was packed with love by one of your local police officers.”

Chief Kevin Goodman, along with his officers, saw the need to undertake this project as a way to give back to the residents of Newberry, who need some extra food.

“We all realize and can witness the impact that COVID-19 has placed on so many people over the past 19 months. Greg’s Groceries boxes are just another way to let the community know that we are very concerned about the needs of our residents, and another way to positively engage with the community,” Holmes said.