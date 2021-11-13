So, this Yankee continues to be befuddled from time to time by basic culinary behavior found around me in the Newberry/South Carolina area. In the past few months, I have discussed with multiple parties, some local natives, some transplants like me, but more established and those from outside the region on the legal definition of — get this — a chili dog.

Apparently, there is debate about whether or not there is a wiener in a chili dog. At least one restaurant here in Newberry sells this item and is stated in the menu “Chili Dog (No Wiener)” which created a bit of confusion, but I assumed that this was some sort of one-off offering at one establishment. Every lunch counter needs a little gimmick, right?

Not so.

Upon examination and discussion, it is actually open for debate locally if a chili dog indeed has a sausage, or if it is simply chili and cheese in a roll. Not that there is a definitive answer in Newberry, but no one I have asked outside of the Carolinas has even hinted at the possibility of a chili dog lacking the dog for which it is named. However, at least half of locals polled admitted being aware of this anomaly, some even supportive of the product. I would like to take this research further, but there is only so much time in the day and I start getting light-headed when I think too hard about how this even came to be a thing in South Carolina or anywhere else.

Anyway, this has led me to conversations about hot dogs and their toppings in general. Please if you have a moment pop over to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council website at www.hot-dog.org/culture/hot-dog-etiquette to assess if you are consuming hot dogs as the national council deems appropriate.

The most egregious violation here in Newberry seems to be the belief that ketchup/catsup is a topping that can be used on a tube steak. Here, the best way to tell the adult populace how this is incorrect is a direct quote from that site above, “Don’t use ketchup on your hot dog after the age of 18. Mustard, relish, onions, cheese and chili are acceptable.” I would suggest that sauerkraut is also an appropriate topping for a traditional dog if accompanied with a good mustard.

Of course, there are some special circumstances where other toppings (not ketchup) may be used. A Carolina dog usually has chili, slaw and onions; a Chicago dog has yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt and is served on a poppy seed bun. Furthermore, a Tijuana dog is a bacon-wrapped deep-fried topped with any number of Mexican/Californian inspired ingredients, but never ketchup.

One other debate to put to rest, a hot dog is, indeed, a sandwich. This is relevant because November 3 was National Sandwich Day, and this column would not exist without that recognition.

Now for the next food debate: should cornbread be sweet or savory?

Discuss among yourselves and get back to me for a future column.

Have a great week!

Reach Andy Husk at 803-768-3117 or email ahusk@www.newberryobserver.com.