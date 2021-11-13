Honoring WKDK’s 75-year history

Todd Knight, Newberry College’s head football coach, and Jimmie Coggins embrace during the celebration.

NEWBERRY — In celebration of 75 years of WKDK, the Newberry Museum has an exhibit honoring and celebrating the station, but before officially opening the exhibit, a celebration was held on Oct. 26.

During this celebration of WKDK, public officials, residents and friends of WKDK spoke of the lasting legacy of the station.

“When we decided to put together this exhibit, thing about it, it was very serendipitous that the exhibit overlapped with the 75-year anniversary,” said Sheridan Murray, executive director of the museum. “We knew it was a cause and organization and community-based station that is so important to us at the museum to do the station justice, with an exhibit. A lot of that, for me, was the direct involvement of volunteers like Heather Hawkins, Meg Muir, and Carole Murray, folks that had a vested interest in the well-being and celebration of this station. We could not have done it without their support.”

Murray also said she is thankful for the support and insights Jimmie Coggins gave them through the process of creating the exhibit.

“I think what sticks with me the most is when I asked him why he had chosen to stick with the station and why he had chosen to continue the legacy of his dad. He mentioned having that community-based support is so important. At the heart, that is why we, as a museum, are here as well, to make sure county individuals feel represented and feel celebrated. I cannot think of a better way to do that than celebrate the 75 years of WKDK,” she said.

A U.S. Congressional Resolution was given to Coggins and WKDK via a representative from Rep. Ralph Norman’s office, Joseph Mott.

“Congressman Norman read it and provided the video for the museum and station to share. This resolution recognizes all the hard work you’ve done for Newberry,” Mott said.

Ronnie Cromer, S.C. state senator, said it was pleasure for him to present Coggins and WKDK with a S.C. Senate Resolution.

“I go way back with the Coggins family. The whole Coggins family has always been greatly involved in all the activities, everything that went on in Newberry. Sort of like the first family of Newberry because of all the things they’ve done over the 75-year history of WKDK,” Cromer said.

S.C. State Representative Rick Martin presented a S.C. House Resolution to Coggins and WKDK, thanking him for, “taking care of us and speaking for us and all you do my friend.”

“We are here to honor a man that is an icon to our community. My daddy had a saying, I heard it all my life, he said, ‘son, you can’t pick your family, but you can pick your friends, so pick them wisely.’ The term friend to me means a great deal. I believe I picked one wisely,” Martin said. “He is an icon of this community and this state, when I was first elected and went to the State House floor, I walked in there and some of the other representatives asked where are you from, I told them Newberry. ‘Oh, you know Jimmie Coggins?’ He is not just known here in Newberry County, but through this state, he is the voice of this state and he is my dear friend.”

Newberry County Councilperson Les Hipp said that council already presented a resolution honoring Coggins and WKDK previously, but thanked him for being a friend.

“Jimmie, this is the radio station’s day and your day,” he said.

Mayor Foster Senn presented WKDK the key to the City of Newberry, but prior to doing so, spoke of the historical significance of the station.

“In looking at Newberry’s history, one of the most important days in our history, in my mind, is October 26, 1946, that’s the day the citizens of Newberry had their very own radio station, where they could hear the latest news, local bulletins, sports and entertainment,” Senn said.

Senn spoke of an article Coggins read on the air that captured the excitement of 1946, it was an article from Newberry College’s student newspaper The Indian. The article contained not only details of the launch, but the fact Newberry College games would be broadcast for the first time.

“What a magnificent day of progress for our citizens, that day in 1946. Since then, generations of Newberrians have relied on WKDK,” Senn said. “Where for 75 years our citizens have turned for the latest news, learned of weather bulletins, celebrations, sorrows and community efforts and initiatives.”

Senn said WKDK has been the key to the city since 1946 and will be a key to Newberry’s future and is vital to what makes Newberry a special place.

Following the presentation of the Key to the City, Coggins joked, “I didn’t do that first game in 1946.”

Margaret Wallace, executive director of the South Carolina Broadcasters’ Association, said that in today’s broadcast world, celebrations like this are all too rare.

“The people of Newberry know they can count on WKDK on news, sports, updates on local events and emergency information. WKDK has been the trusted voice they can turn to for generations. In addition, the Coggins have been local and faithful members of our association,” she said. “The reputation and history of this legacy radio station parallels that of the association.”

In honor of this celebration, Wallace gave WKDK a special document.

“There is a document that hangs in the office, a certificate of incorporation from the secretary of state, dated Sept. 15, 1948. Only two other copies have ever been awarded, on behalf of the association, I would like to present you with the third copy, with acknowledgement and gratitude of your 75th anniversary,” she said.

To end the program, Todd Knight, Newberry College’s head football coach and friend of Jimmie Coggins spoke.

“When I came to town 19 years ago, I found out quickly if I wanted to hear a great variety of music and be well informed, I had to tune my radio to WKDK 1240. Heard a lot of great music, and every once in a while, a little Johnny Cash. I’m so well informed I don’t need to look at a menu when I go to a restaurant, I already know,” Knight said. “One day, a dream came true for me, I heard Jimmie say, ‘join us tonight for the Coach Todd Knight Show.’ We had the show right here on Main Street. A dream came true, and I got to be on WKDK with a legend.”

Knight looked to Coggins and then said, “my friend, you are the voice of the City of Newberry, voice of Newberry College and I’m proud to say you’re the voice of our football team.”

Prior to closing out the celebration, Coggins thanked the museum, Murray, staff and volunteers for what they have done with the exhibit. He then thanked WKDK’s loyal listeners, without whom he said they would not have been in business for 75 years; every past and present member of the staff; and the businesses that WKDK has had the opportunity to serve.

“Also, thank you to everyone who spoke here today and that came here today,” Coggins said.

“WKDK: The Voice of Newberry County for 75 Years” will be on display until March 19, 2022, The Newberry Museum is located at 1300 Friend Street, in Newberry.

