PROSPERITY — The incumbents were declared the winners of the Tuesday, Nov. 2 election in the Town of Prosperity after 364 residents cast their votes.

In the mayoral election, incumbent Derek Underwood won reelection with 237 votes. Challenger McKeva Kinard-Shelton received 125 votes.

“I personally want to thank my supporters for turning out and reelecting me as mayor. I am humbled to have received over a 30 point margin of victory. We ran on our past successes, decades of experience, a genuine vision, an inclusive community and a solid plan for the future,” Underwood said. “Prosperity chose not to follow false promises, negativity nor divisive politics, but instead loudly and overwhelmingly stated we are a strong community together. I represent all people, all the time and this was evident in the results. Team Prosperity (Councilmen Mike Hawkins, Allen Gallman, Chad Hawkins, and Robert Martin) town administration, police and utilities will continue to work hard for you, to make Prosperity “Equal to the Name.””

In the at-large Prosperity Town Council election, for which two seats were on the ballot, Michael Hawkins won with 236 votes and Allen Gallman Jr. won with 217.

Challengers Elmurray Bookman received 113 votes and Von Hiller received 45

“Thanks to the voters who reelected me to town council. Opposition motivates incumbents to reach out and listen. The challengers brought up issues which need to be discussed. Whether you voted for me or not, please contact me with your suggestions for our town. (803-924-0960) Together, we can continue making Prosperity better,” said Hawkins.

Gallman also thanked the Prosperity residents who supported him and said they ran a clean, honest campaign.

