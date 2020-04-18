NEWBERRY — Members of the Pi Beta Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. were recently recognized with various awards.

Leila W. Caldwell received the Ethel Hedgeman Lyle Volunteer Service Award (a Cluster VIII Award). Patricia H. Caldwell received the Member of the Year Award (a Chapter Award). Glendora P. Williams received the President of the Year Award (a Chapter Award). Myrtle Strother received the 50 Years of Service Award (a nationally recognized award).

