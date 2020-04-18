How COVID-19 ended a wrestling season

Courtesy of Cy Wainwright Four Newberry College wrestlers made their way to South Dakota for the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championship. Pictured (L-R): ZaBrandon Gant, Isaiah Royal, Damian Penichet and Nick Weldon. -

NEWBERRY — In March, four Newberry College wrestlers were in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and were just a day away from competing in the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championship.

Then the news broke, the NCAA canceled the remaining winter and spring championships due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The four wrestlers gearing up to compete included, Isaiah Royal (141) a junior who was ranked first in Division II; Damian Penichet (149) a senior; ZeBrandon Gant (184) a sophomore ranked eighth in Division II; and Nick Weldon (285) a senior.

According to a release from the NCAA, “this decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”

Head Coach Cy Wainwright said they really did not have an indication that the cancellation was coming.

“We were in the middle of our NCAA Press Conference and our coaches meeting when the question was asked — the NCAA assured us the tournament was going to run. About an hour afterwards is when ESPN broke the news,” he said.

Wainwright was notified at approximately 4 p.m. that day (March 12), he said once he got the announcement he went and told each of his wrestlers personally.

“I hugged them, I love them and they each had a great season,” Wainwright said.

The cancellation also had a ripple effect, Wainwright said their families were on their way and spent countless hours driving and flying up to South Dakota, to only turn around and go home.

The news breaking was devastating for the wrestlers, according to Wainwright. He said it is like getting to the final exam and not being able to take it.

“Ninety-nine percent of the season was complete,” he said. “It just goes to show how much power the NCAA has. They are arguably the most powerful nonprofit in the world. I didn’t believe it to be honest.”

With that being said, Wainwright said he did understand why the decision was made, with the dangers of COVID-19.

For a while, it was up in the air what the NCAA would do. The NCAA made the decision on March 30 to deny another year of eligibility for winter sports. This meant that Penichet and Weldon — both seniors — collegiate wrestling careers ended.

Weldon said his immediate reaction was disbelief, it being his last year.

“I was obviously upset, but I wanted to try and contain my emotions until a verdict was made whether or not it would be postponed or not. The rest of the season means nothing, it all leads up to that tournament and it just feels unfinished,” he said.

With the season now over, Wainwright had nothing but praise for his wrestlers.

“Damian and Nick were both valuable assets to our program on many fronts — academically, socially and athletically. They will be hard to replace. I look forward to helping Isaiah and ZeBrandon reach the pinnacle of there wrestling career as they come back to Newberry,” he said. “I’m excited for the future for them.”

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championcarolinas.com

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

