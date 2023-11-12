ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20

Play to your strengths to reach your goals, Aries. You do not have to change much about yourself to get ahead. In fact, people will appreciate you being honest about who you are.

TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21

Taurus, do not worry about being passionate about what you do. If you weren’t this passionate, you may not be able to persuade others to listen up and follow your suggestions.

GEMINI – May 22/Jun 21

Gemini, you may not have had the entire story, but you certainly will get it this week. It’s up to you to make up your mind how you want to act on the information you gather.

CANCER – Jun 22/Jul 22

For some reason you are really interested in a friend or family member’s behavior and comings and goings, Cancer. Are you having trust issues? Give them the benefit of the doubt.

LEO – Jul 23/Aug 23

Leo, this week’s cosmic energy could see you pushing some boundaries. It’s fine to take risks as long as you have someone to pull you back if you go a bit too far.

VIRGO – Aug 24/Sept 22

A romantic adventure may prove the catalyst for change in your life, Virgo. Many exciting prospects are ahead if you allow yourself to get swept along in the momentum of your feelings.

LIBRA – Sept 23/Oct 23

Unchecked anxiety can lead you down a slippery slope, Libra. It’s not easy facing new situations, but worrying about things before it is necessary will not do right now.

SCORPIO – Oct 24/Nov 22

Scorpio, you are no stranger to psychic feelings. This week you know what a loved one is thinking and want to help this person out in any way you can.

SAGITTARIUS – Nov 23/Dec 21

Sagittarius, you cannot control the world or others’ behaviors. All you can do is control how you react to situations. Don’t be sidetracked by noisy distractions in the days ahead.

CAPRICORN – Dec 22/Jan 20

Capricorn, you have been making pleasure and play time your priority of late. It’s now time to get down to business. Own up to your responsibilities.

AQUARIUS – Jan 21/Feb 18

Unraveling old patterns or actions will be good for you right now, Aquarius. If you can’t do it on your own, work with a friend or therapist to get to the root of any issues.

PISCES – Feb 19/Mar 20

Pisces, think about collaborating with others to bring out the best in yourself. In fact, you might find any group activity transformative. Don’t shy away from these ventures.

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

NOVEMBER 5

Odell Beckham, Jr., Athlete (31)

NOVEMBER 6

Emma Stone, Actress (35)

NOVEMBER 7

Adam DeVine, Actor (40)

NOVEMBER 8

Erica Mena, Model (36)

NOVEMBER 9

French Montana, Rapper (39)

NOVEMBER 10

Taron Egerton, Actor (34)

NOVEMBER 11

Jon Batiste, Musician (37)