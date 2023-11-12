NEWBERRY — Newberry County Council proclaimed November as Family Court Awareness Month during their meeting on Wednesday, November 1. The proclamation seeks to bring awareness to the role that the family court plays in bettering the lives of children.

The Family Court Awareness Month Committee (FCAMC) places a heavy importance on the safety and well-being of children. They seek to bring as much attention and awareness to the estimated 58,000 children a year who are ordered into abusive households unsupervised. The committee also seeks to honor the hundreds of children who have been murdered by abusive and dangerous family members.

The FCAMC’s mission is to educate about domestic abuse in all of its forms, from verbal and psychological abuse, to emotional and physical, as well as sexual abuse. They also want to raise awareness about childhood trauma and the importance of using evidence and scientifically-based treatment to overcome that trauma.

The FCAMC seeks to educate and raise awareness of household child abuse and trauma in all of its forms, offering help where and when it can. It is critical that the best interest and the safety of children is put before all, hence why November has been declared as Family Court Awareness Month.