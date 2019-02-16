NEWBERRY — Newberry College recently approved four academic concentrations for its Communications major. Beginning in the Fall 2019 semester, students majoring in Communications can choose Journalism, Broadcasting, Public Relations and Advertising or Sports Communications as focus areas for their studies.

“Concentrations allow students to focus on a particular area of interest within their major,” said Professor Patrick Gagliano, chair of the Department of Arts and Communications. “These new concentrations help students customize their coursework and offer more in-depth exploration of their specific interest areas.”

Journalism, Broadcasting and Public Relations and Advertising are long-standing staples of the Communications curriculum at Newberry College.

“What’s changed is that we have formalized concentrations to give students a roadmap of courses that are best suited to their academic and career interests,” said Dr. Jodie Peeler, Communications program coordinator and professor of Communications.

Sports Communications is a newly launched concentration in the Communications major that responds to the current and projected growth of sports-related occupations as well as the career interests of current Newberry students.

The Sports Communications concentration incorporates several Sport Management courses in tandem with the existing Communications curriculum to help students build a firm understanding of the unique needs of sports organizations in the world of mass communications, how to cover sports of all kinds and how to effectively market and manage player and team brands to the public.

“The addition of the Sports Communications concentration not only helps us expand the scope of our major, it also strengthens the bond between academic disciplines and provides a relevant new path of study for our students,” Gagliano said.