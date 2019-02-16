NEWBERRY — The Newberry County community came dressed to impress on Friday with the 2019 Newberry Young Professionals Legacy Gala.

The Newberry Firehouse Conference Center was filled with 115 guests, all looking their best in black tie and formal gowns. The Gala, in its second year, brought young and seasoned professionals together for a memorable night.

“We are really excited to have the Legacy Gala to be sold out, and all the support goes to fund Newberry Young Professionals events and professional development, which goes back directly into the community of support young professionals,” said Micah Decker, president of the Newberry Young Professionals.

Coroner Laura Kneece said she attended this year’s Gala for a number of reasons. The first, she is on the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce’s Board, which the Young Professionals are a small part of, she said.

“These young professionals work so hard to make Newberry grow and it is very important to come out here and support them,” Kneece said.

Newberry County Councilman Scott Cain decided to attend because of all the hard work the young adults do in Newberry County, and what they are going to do in the future.

“We have to support them, we have to encourage them, mentor, do whatever we can to help,” Cain said.

James Henricks, NYP Board member and chair of the Professional Development Committee, said at the end of the day we are one community.

“We have a community here in Newberry, for us to work together to further the growth of our whole community, it’s good to see everybody come together for that,” he said.

During the Gala, the inaugural 4 Under 40 were recognized and celebrated, Alana West, Austin Willingham, Carlton Kinard and John W. Pugh, were the four young professionals recognized for their achievements. Sarah Sprott, NYP secretary, said that at the Gala they had the opportunity to celebrate not only community leaders, but the 4 Under 40 winners, “who have truly had a positive impact in Newberry.”

On receiving the honor, the four winners had this to say.

“While I know this to be true for two of us, I am guessing that the four of us named 4 Under 40 were raised in much the same way. We were taught to participate and to contribute with a willing spirit. The common themes I noticed when reading each of our accomplishments were that we each have used our time and talents to contribute good to the world around us: our churches, schools, ball fields, and communities,” said West. “I am proud to be a part of this group of young people that are not only citizens, but contributing members of society. I hope we continue to serve as positive examples for those around us, young and old.”

“Very excited, very humbled to get this award. I was really excited because it was based on achievement, giving back to the community. Something you strive for, and work hard for, to be given back it means a lot,” Willingham said.

“It feels great, I’m very honored to be here and thank you to the community and Board for nominating and selecting me for this award. I will continue to work hard and won’t let you down,” Kinard said.

“It is quite an honor, whenever James called me, I wasn’t expecting this. It was totally out of the blue, but I’m quite honored and I appreciate it, and the Young Professionals and the Chamber here in Newberry, they are doing so many great things. It is an honor and a privilege to be recognized by them tonight,” Pugh said.

NYP also gave out two additional awards during the Gala. Cain was awarded the Mentor of the Year and Mary Alex Kopp received the NYP Member of the Year. Cain, who mentioned earlier that it was important to support and mentor young adults in the community, thanked the group for the award. Kopp said she was excited, surprised and speechless.

“I am extremely grateful and very honored and humbled because the event was put together by many hands and mine were just a small part of it. Just overwhelmed how nice it is, just very nice,” she said.

Decker said it was an honor to recognize the 4 Under 40 recipients along side Henricks, the 4 Under 40 Committee Chair, and Cain and Kopp for their service and dedication to the NYP.

In regards to the NYP, Michelle Long, executive director of the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce, said she could not be prouder of the accomplishments of the NYP.

“They’ve taken the vision the Chamber has had for the Young Professionals and run with it. We are pleased the 4 Under 40 has begun. I encourage folks, if you know someone 21-40, get them involved,” she said.

During the 2019 Newberry Young Professionals Legacy Gala the inaugural 4 Under 40 were recognized, and the Mentor of the Year and NYP Member of the Year Awards were given out. Pictured, left to right, Councilman Scott Cain (Mentor of the Year), John W. Pugh (4 Under 40), Carlton Kinard (4 Under 40), Austin Willingham (4 Under 40), Alana West (4 Under 40) and Mary Alex Kopp (Member of the Year). https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_NewberryChamberGala-325.jpg During the 2019 Newberry Young Professionals Legacy Gala the inaugural 4 Under 40 were recognized, and the Mentor of the Year and NYP Member of the Year Awards were given out. Pictured, left to right, Councilman Scott Cain (Mentor of the Year), John W. Pugh (4 Under 40), Carlton Kinard (4 Under 40), Austin Willingham (4 Under 40), Alana West (4 Under 40) and Mary Alex Kopp (Member of the Year). Charliene Maier Photography

By Andrew Wigger awigger@championscarolinas.com