County Council OKs zoning changes

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council has approved the third reading of revisions to the Zoning Ordinance. However, prior to approving the third reading, amendments were made to the changes.

The following amendments were made. The definition of Brewpub was changed by deleting any reference to quantities, whether barrels, gallons or other references to specific quantities, and will only refer to the S.C. Code of Laws section 61-4-1700. In the section pertaining to Mobile Food Truck or Trailer, “E. Supervision” is revised to read, “The mobile food truck or trailer must be occupied by the owner or operator while in operation.” Also, “F. 12 – Conditions” is revised to read, “mobile food trucks or trailers located in parking lots, shall not be parked in a manner that occupies required handicapped parking, or in any way that interferes with the flow of traffic within the parking lot.” Shooting Ranges is deleted in its entirety and the language previously existing regarding Recreational Day Camps, Shooting and Archery Rangers remains in effect, unchanged.

“There will be no changes at all to Shooting Ranges,” said County Administrator Wayne Adams.

Finally, permitted signs, conditions for Institutional and Public Facility-type signs are eliminated.

Councilman Kirksey Koon made a motion to accept the third reading, as amended, and Councilman Travis Reeder seconded. Council also held a public hearing, where no one spoke for or against.

In other business, council approved a first reading authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee in lieu of tax agreement by and between Newberry County and an unnamed company. The company, Adams revealed, is a solar project.

According to Adams, based on a stated investment level of $45 million, the project would receive FILOT treatment, along with special source revenue credit sufficient to result in a levelized annual fee payment of $109,900 for 30 years.

The first reading was approved after Reeder made a motion and Councilman Scott Cain seconded.

Also in regards to this matter, Council passed a Resolution inducing and identifying a proposed investment under code name of “Project Cumulus” and other matters related thereto.

“State law requires that, in order for an economic development project to qualify for fee in lieu of taxes treatment, Council must identify the project via an inducement resolution,” Adams said.

Other business

• Council approved the purchase of a motor grader (John Deere 620G (160 horsepower)) for $213,484.71 (within budget).

• Council approved a five business day extension to Charlie Bedenbaugh for agricultural special assessment fee to be paid.

By Andrew Wigger

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

