Newberry College tennis lands five on CSC Academic All-District Teams

NEWBERRY — The 2025-26 Academic All-District® Men’s and Women’s Tennis Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.

Newberry College placed five student-athletes on the CSC Academic All-District® teams following another successful season both academically and athletically.

On the men’s side, Senthen Reddy earned Academic All-District® honors after a strong season representing the Wolves on the court while excelling in the classroom.

The women’s team saw four student-athletes recognized, as Rene Dorval, Margarita Roshka, Hazel Vernon and Lina Sarhan each earned spots on the Academic All-District® team. The quartet played key roles throughout the season while maintaining impressive academic achievements.