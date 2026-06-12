Multiple Wolverines receive postseason awards in baseball and softball

WHITMIRE, S.C. — The spring sports’ season was very kind to Whitmire’s varsity baseball and softball programs this season. Both teams made the postseason and the Lady Wolverines softball went on a historic to finish the season as 1A state runner-up.

Now, all of their hard work is being recognized on a statewide level. The Wolverines baseball program had four players named to the all-region team and an all-state selection. Crue Keller, Kaden Malpass, Brian Steele and Dalton Williams were all named as region 1-A all-region selections. Head coach Chris Martin took home was named as Co-Head Coach of the Year in region 1-A.

In addition, Williams was named to the class A all-state team and was selected to represent Whitmire in the North/South statewide all-star game. He led the Wolverines with a .414 batting average and was second on the team in total hits with 24. The senior also had a 5-3 record with an ERA of 2.2 in his 12 appearances this season.

The Lady Wolverines softball program had the entire Newberry County rallying behind them as they made school history this season. They were able to finish the season with a 23-7 overall record, region championship, district championship, Upper State title and an appearance in 1A state championship.

The on-field success led to plenty of postseason accolades that includes five all-region selections, two all-state selections and their head coach receiving top honors.

Alleigh Corley, Autumn Gilliam, Chloe Hix, Ariana Jenkins and Kenleigh Epps all were named to the region 1-A all-region team. Epps also took home region 1-A Player of the Year and named to the class A all-state team along with Corley.

Last but not least, head coach Andrew Campbell was named region 1-A Coach of the Year. Congratulations to all of the Wolverines who received postseason accolades and good luck next season!