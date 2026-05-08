John Shivers honored as the Elite 23 Award Winner

NEWBERRY — After a stellar academic year, senior Outdoor Track & Field athlete John Shivers was named the 2026 SAC Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Wealth Enhancement Group Elite 23 award winner.

This award honors the student-athlete with the top cumulative grade-point average (based on a minimum of 48 credit hours) in each of the league’s 23 team championship sports.

Shivers, a senior from Greenville, S.C., holds a 4.0 GPA across 108 credit hours with a major in Communications/Broadcasting.

About Wealth Enhancement Group: Founded in 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group is a nationwide network of independent financial advisors focused on delivering personalized financial plans. Clients from over 50,000 households have access to a range of services, including retirement planning, wealth management, tax strategies, risk management, estate planning, and private client services, through their dedicated advisor. As a fiduciary, Wealth Enhancement always acts in the best interests of their clients and their unique situations, no matter how complex. Every financial plan is crafted with care, tailored with compassion, and built to handle what life brings.