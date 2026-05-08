Wolves baseball takes down Carson-Newman to advance in SAC tournament

WINGATE, N.C. – After falling to Wingate in the opening round of the 2026 SAC Baseball Championship, Newberry faced Carson-Newman with its season on the line—and delivered. The Wolves capitalized on an early surge and never looked back, cruising to an 8–2 victory over the Eagles to stay alive in the tournament.

Both teams were held scoreless through the first two innings before Newberry broke through in the third. Chandler Mims opened the frame with a single, sparking a patient and disciplined offensive stretch as the Wolves drew five consecutive walks to push across three runs. With the pressure mounting, Bryson Nuckols lined a single through the left side to plate two more and extend the lead to 5–0. Later in the inning, Luke Compton sent a sharp grounder toward second that resulted in an error, allowing two additional runs to score and giving Newberry a commanding 7–0 advantage.

Carson-Newman answered with a pair of runs in the following half-inning, but recently named Freshman of the Year Nick Riedel remained in control on the mound. The right-hander delivered a strong outing, allowing just two runs on six hits over 7.2 innings while striking out seven to keep the Wolves firmly in command.

With the win, the Wolves advance to the next round of the bracket and will take on Lenoir-Rhyne at 12 P.M. on May 3.