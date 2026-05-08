Lady Bulldogs soccer comes up short in region title match against Fox Creek

NEWBERRY — The Lady Bulldogs varsity girls’ soccer team wrapped up a historic season on last week as they finished as the runner-up in their region. Newberry(19-4, 7-2 region 4-AAA) fell at home to Fox Creek(12-4, 8-1 region 4-AAA) by the score of 4-2 in a shootout in overtime.

The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Predators met for the third time this season on Thursday, April 30 in North Augusta, S.C. to decide who would win the region 4-AAA title. The two teams split their previous two meetings with Newberry winning 1-0 back on March 20 and Fox Creek winning a shootout on April 27th. Also, both teams each won their game on the road and loss at home so it seems like the stage was set for Newberry to do it again on the road.

The two teams each scored a goal in the first period and went into the break tied at 1-1. The defensive battle continued in the second half of the match because neither team was able to break the tie score. In overtime period one, Fox Creek was able to strike first to take the 2-1 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs was able to score in the second overtime period to force the game to be decided in a shoot out. During the shoot out, Newberry was able to convert two-of-four attempts, which was not enough to overcome their region foes.

Fox Creek was able to make all four of their attempts to secure the match win, region title and win the regular season series. Newberry’s junior mid-fielder Frida Aguilar and junior forward Juilette Carmona each scored a goal during regulation and had two makes during the shoot out. Also, junior Emily Benitez also contributed with an assist.

Unfortunately, the Lady Bulldogs came up short but they still have the playoffs to look forward too. They will host North Charleston at home in the first round on May 4 at 6:00 p.m.