Silverstreet man facing sexual conduct charges

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A Silverstreet man is facing sexual conduct charges after an investigation into allegations of sexual assault involving minors, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced last week.

Tommy Jene Woods, 56, or Silverstreet, was arrested and charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree. Woods was booked in the Newberry County Detention Center where he remained under a $200,000 cash bond.

The investigation began after a minor came forward reporting a sexual assault. As deputies continued their investigation, additional victims, both minors, were identified.

After obtaining and executing a search warrant, investigators recovered multiple electronic devices, marijuana, firearms and items believed to be associated with sexual crimes.

“We take crimes against children extremely seriously. I commend the courage of the victims who came forward and the diligence of our investigators in bringing this case forward,” Sheriff Lee Foster.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.