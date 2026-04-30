Newberry College reintroduces DASH Program

NEWBERRY — Newberry College has announced the reintroduction of its long-standing dyslexia support program under a new name and expanded vision: DASH: Dyslexia and Accessibility Services Hub. The new name reflects the college’s continued commitment to empowering students with dyslexia and learning differences through personalized academic support, increased accessibility, and coordinated campus partnerships.

Originally launched in 2022, Newberry’s dyslexia program was created to ensure students learn in ways that align with their strengths while receiving the tools needed to succeed in a rigorous college environment. Over the years, the program has grown in both scope and impact, supporting students across disciplines while helping reduce stigma around learning differences.

The transition to DASH underscores a broader, more integrated approach to student support, bringing dyslexia services and accessibility resources together within a centralized hub focused on student success.

“DASH represents both our history and our future,” said Ashley Henderson, director of Dyslexia Programming. “Our mission has always been to meet students where they are, recognize how they learn best, and provide individualized strategies and accessibility services that allow them to thrive academically and beyond.”

A Hub for Academic Support and Accessibility

DASH provides individualized academic coaching, learning strategy development, and accessibility support for students with dyslexia and related learning differences. Through intentional collaboration with faculty and campus partners, DASH ensures students receive coordinated, consistent support throughout their academic experience.

Since its launch, the program has:

• Supported over 70 students to date

• Experienced consistent growth in student participation

• Expanded its team to include additional dedicated staff members

• Evolved its services to meet the changing needs of today’s learners

New Space, Expanded Impact

As part of the program’s evolution, DASH now operates from a new dedicated space on campus, designed to support focused learning, collaboration, and student engagement. The space reinforces DASH’s role as both a physical and academic hub for accessibility and student support services.

By aligning dyslexia support with accessibility services, DASH strengthens Newberry College’s commitment to inclusive education, ensuring students receive timely accommodations, personalized strategies, and advocacy tailored to their individual needs.

“Our goal is to remove barriers and build confidence,” said Henderson. “DASH helps students develop independence, self-advocacy skills, and tools that support lifelong success.”

Looking Ahead

With a new name, expanded mission, and growing campus presence, DASH: Dyslexia and Accessibility Services Hub continues Newberry College’s tradition of putting students first, affirming that learning differently is not a limitation, but a strength.

For more information about DASH, visit www.newberry.edu/dash or contact Ashley Henderson, [email protected].