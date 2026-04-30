Officer injured, one arrested in head-on wreck

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A Whitmire man has been taken into custody after injuring a Newberry County deputy in a suspected impaired driving incident on Saturday, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media.

Steven Ray Hyler, 46, is being charged with driving under the influence and open containers of alcohol. He was booked at the Newberry County Detention Center.

Preliminary information from the sheriff’s office said that Deputy Will Johnson was traveling in his assigned patrol area in the Jalapa section of Newberry on Saturday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when his vehicle was struck head-on by a driver believed to be under the influence. The suspected vehicle narrowly avoided colliding with another motorist prior to the crash.

Despite the impact, Johnson was able to extricate himself from his patrol vehicle and immediately went to check on the condition of the other driver.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Johnson was transported for medical evaluation, where he was examined, treated, and released by Newberry Health.

“We are thankful that Deputy Johnson’s injuries were not more serious and proud of his actions following the crash. This incident is a strong reminder of the dangers impaired drivers pose not only to law enforcement but to everyone on the road. We urge all motorists to make responsible decisions and never drive under the influence,” said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.