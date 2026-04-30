Caldwell named 2026 SC Commissioner of the Year

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Housing Authority has announced that Patricia Caldwell, Chairman of its Board of Commissioners, has been named the 2026 South Carolina Commissioner of the Year by the Carolina’s Council of Housing and Redevelopment & Codes Officials (CCHRCO).

This award recognizes commissioners who demonstrate exceptional leadership, advocacy, and commitment to advancing housing and community development across North and South Carolina. Caldwell was honored during the CCHRCO Commissioners Conference luncheon on April 18.

As Chairman of the Newberry Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, Caldwell has consistently exemplified excellence in public service. Her leadership has strengthened the Authority’s mission to provide safe, affordable housing while fostering community growth and stability. Caldwell has been a tireless advocate for residents, championing initiatives that improve quality of life and expand opportunities for families throughout the region.

“Patricia Caldwell’s dedication and vision have made a lasting impact on our agency and the community we serve,” said Jessica M. Holcomb, Executive Director of the Newberry Housing Authority. “Her recognition as Commissioner of the Year is a testament to her unwavering commitment and outstanding contributions to the housing profession and Newberry County.”

The Commissioner of the Year Award highlights individuals who go above and beyond in their roles, demonstrating innovation, strong governance, and meaningful community engagement. Caldwell’s selection reflects her exemplary service and the respect she has earned among her peers across the state.

The Newberry Housing Authority congratulates Caldwell on this honor and thanks her for her continued leadership and dedication.

Newberry Housing Authority, established in 1968, provides housing assistance for people with low and moderate incomes and the elderly through 315 Public Housing units and manages 279 Section 8 Vouchers for area landlords. Newberry Housing Authority participates in the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV), Mainstream, Public Housing, and the SC Housing HOME Programs, and is governed by seven (7) Board of Commissioners.

NHA offices are open Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information on Newberry Housing visit www.newberryhousing.org.