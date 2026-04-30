Jackson receives DAISY Award

NEWBERRY — Newberry Health has named Jennie Jackson, RN, BSN as the latest recipient of the DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses, a national recognition honoring the compassionate care and clinical excellence nurses provide every day.

Jackson was nominated by a grateful patient who highlighted the meaningful impact she made during their hospital stay. In part, the nomination reads:

“I would like to thank my nurse Jennie… she explained things to me about my surgery. She wrote down times I could ask for my pain meds (which was very helpful). The day after surgery was my birthday. Jennie made me a sweet birthday card and had everyone sign it. It choked me up. She also gave me a candy bar!”

This recognition reflects Jackson’s commitment to not only delivering excellent clinical care, but also creating personal, compassionate connections with her patients during vulnerable moments.

“Jennie exemplifies the kind of nurse every patient hopes to have at their bedside,” said John Snow, CEO of Newberry Health. “Her attention to detail, thoughtful communication, and genuine compassion make a lasting difference for the patients we serve. We are incredibly proud to have her on our team.”

The DAISY Award is part of an international program that celebrates nurses who go above and beyond in providing outstanding care. Jennie was selected from numerous nominations submitted by patients, families, and colleagues.