Wolves baseball earn crucial Saturday home sweep over Bears

NEWBERRY – The Newberry College Wolves used solid pitching and timely hitting to sweep Lenoir-Rhyne 9-5 and 2-1 at Smith Road Complex. The sweep improved the Wolves record to 16-8 in South Atlantic Conference play.

Newberry College fell 2-1 to Lenior-Rhyne on Friday evening after Jacob Clark gave them a winning performance. Clark pitched eight innings, allowed just one run, gave up on three hits and had four strikeouts. They bounced back in major way on Saturday afternoon to take both games in the doubleheader.

Freshman Nick Riedel improved to 7-0 on the season by earning the win in the opener, striking out nine, walking just one and allowing only three earned runs over seven innings.

With the game tied at 3-3, the Wolves exploded for six runs in the sixth inning with Keillor Osbon driving in a pair with single and Logan Busenlehner hitting a two-run home run.

In the nightcap Jake McGlynn, making his first start of the season, allowed only one run on three hits while striking out six and walking none over four innings.

After a two-hour rain delay, Cayden Hansen pitched three scoreless innings to earn his second save of the season.

Jomar Lugo provided the game winning hit with a two run double in the second inning.

The Wolves return to action Tuesday, April 7th when they play Mount Olive at Carolina Bank Field in Florence.