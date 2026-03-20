Wolves close strong with three late goals against no. 1 Flagler

NEWBERRY — The Wolves closed the game with three strong late goals but ultimately dropped a 16–3 decision to No. 1 Flagler College Saturday afternoon at Setzler Field. Flagler (10–0) built an early advantage, scoring five goals in the first quarter and adding four more in the second to take a 9–0 lead into halftime.

The Saints extended their lead with four goals in the third quarter before adding three more early in the fourth to push the score to 16–0. Newberry (5–4, 2–1 SAC) broke through late in the fourth quarter with three goals in the final seven minutes. Dakota Beasley put the Wolves on the board with 6:54 remaining off an assist from Ella Todd. Lana Howell added a goal with 2:03 left after receiving a pass from Jadie Burns, and Tunie Mullen closed the scoring with 33 seconds remaining.

Howell led the Wolves with three shots, including two on goal, while Beasley and Mullen each finished with a goal. Todd and Burns recorded assists for Newberry. Defensively, Newberry collected 12 ground balls and forced 10 caused turnovers. Catherine Downes and Scythe Shephard each recorded two ground balls to lead the Wolves. In goal, Presley Green made six saves in the first half while Catherine Downes added five saves in the second.

The Wolves will be back home on Wednesday, March 18th, at 4:00 p.m. to face Slippery Rock.