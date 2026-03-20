Wolves top Mars Hill; Vollans hits 100 career goals

NEWBERRY — The on. 9 Newberry College men’s lacrosse continued its hot start to South Atlantic Conference play Saturday, rolling past Mars Hill University 21–6 at Setzler Field. Liam Vollans starred for the Wolves, scoring five goals to surpass 100 career goals.

Newberry set the tone early, scoring six goals in the opening quarter. Mike Marinello, Matthew Burt, and Gage Vigar got the Wolves going before Vollans and Colby Rogers added late first-period scores to push the lead to 6–0.The Wolves extended their advantage in the second quarter, adding four more goals to take a 10–0 lead into halftime. Marinello, Burt, Derek Caiazzo, and Vollans all scored in the frame, keeping the pressure on Mars Hill.

Newberry opened the third quarter with a seven-goal surge. Vollans added two more, while Vigar, Bradley David, Ben Pawluk, and Jonathan Howard also found the net, giving the Wolves a 17–2 lead heading into the final period. Mars Hill scored four goals in the fourth quarter, but Newberry answered with four of its own as Pawluk, Carston Disher, Gavin Straub, and Adam Christenberry closed out the 21–6 victory.

Vollans led the team with five goals, reaching the 100-goal milestone, while Vigar added three goals and three assists for a game-high six points. Marinello and Burt each finished with three points, and Pawluk added two goals, as 11 different Wolves scored in the win. The Wolves controlled the stats sheet, outshooting Mars Hill 48–29 and holding a 36–17 advantage in shots on goal. Newberry also cleared 28-of-29 attempts and collected 27 ground balls. In goal, Ben McMullen recorded six saves in 35 minutes, helping Newberry finish with 11 total saves.

With the win, Newberry improves to 7–2 overall and 3–0 in conference play while remaining undefeated at home this season. The Wolves will be back home on Wednesday to host Coker University at 7 p.m. at Setzler Field.