Drake Downs earns SAC men’s basketball first-team all-conference honors

NEWBERRY — Following a standout 2025–26 campaign, Drake Downs earned First-Team All-Conference recognition as one of Newberry’s top contributors.

Downs started 26 of 28 games and averaged 30.3 minutes per contest while serving as the Wolves’ primary offensive catalyst. He led the team in scoring at 18.8 points per game and shot an efficient 55.2 percent from the field (206-of-373), consistently generating high-percentage scoring opportunities. Downs also contributed as a playmaker with 50 assists and averaged 1.8 assists per game, complementing his scoring production. On the boards, he averaged 7.8 rebounds per game and totaled 219 rebounds, providing a strong presence in both defensive and offensive rebounding situations. His defensive impact included 17 blocked shots and 12 steals, underscoring his versatility and activity on both ends of the floor. Downs excelled at the free-throw line as well, converting 73.6 percent of his attempts (89-of-121) and helping Newberry capitalize in critical moments.

Downs finished the season with 526 total points, reinforcing his role as one of the Wolves’ top scoring threats and surpassing 1,215 career points, a milestone that reflects his consistent production and leadership. He also earned South Atlantic Conference Player of the Week honors twice during the season, further highlighting his performance at Newberry College.