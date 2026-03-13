Bulldogs’ varsity girls’ soccer wins Purple Paw Challenge Tournament

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School varsity girls’ soccer team won the Purple Paw Challenge hosted by Batesburg Leesville High School on Feb. 28th-March 1st.

The Lady Bulldogs were able to defeat Saluda by the score of 3-2 in the championship game. Xitlalic Meza score the winning goal with 30 seconds left on the clock to secure the tournament title. Jazmin Marin and Briza Ruiz each scored one goal in the championship.

They opened the tournament with a 4-0 win against Airport High School in their first match. Emily Benitez and Marin each scored two goals in the win.

Newberry then went on to defeat Batesburg Leesville in the second match by the score of 6-0. Benitez scored another three goals in this match to led the Lady Bulldogs. Juilette Carmona, Frida Aguilar and Meza all scored one goal each in this match to contribute to their huge win.

Congratulations to NHS varsity girls’ soccer team on a strong start to the season!