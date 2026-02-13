NEWBERRY — The Newberry College women’s lacrosse team remained unbeaten in 2026 with a dominant 17-6 victory over Coker University on Saturday afternoon at Setzler Field. The Wolves jumped out to a 10-2 lead by halftime, controlling possession, forcing multiple turnovers, and converting scoring opportunities efficiently. The Wolves maintained their momentum in the second half, with a balanced offensive attack that featured eight players finding the back of the net.

Leading the way offensively were Jadie Burns and Shannon Creagh, each with three goals, while Tunie Mullen contributed a standout defensive performance with three draw controls, three caused turnovers, and three ground balls. Madison Schiffbauer, Lana Howell, Ella Todd, Ryann Bunner, and Olivia O’Hara also added goals to round out the scoring.

Newberry’s defense was active throughout the game, disrupting Coker’s offensive rhythm and creating numerous opportunities for transition. With the win, Newberry improves to 2–0 overall and 1–0 in conference play, marking Head Coach Kace Sternkopf’s first conference victory. Coker falls to 0–2 (0–2 SAC). The Wolves’ strong team effort, highlighted by first-half dominance, balanced scoring, and defensive intensity, set the tone for a decisive victory.