PEMBROKE, N.C. — Wolves softball dropped two games on Saturday, Feb. 7th on the road against UNC Pembroke and lose weekend series.

Game 1: Wolves 3, UNCP 11

In game one of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Newberry College softball team fell 11–3 at UNC Pembroke on Feb. 7 at Willoughby Field. The Braves scored two in the first and three in the second to build an early cushion, while Newberry answered with a run in the second when Haidyn Campbell lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home Payton Little. The Wolves plated two more in the third as Bethany Pigg reached on a fielding error that allowed Christine Butler and Ella Stone to score and cut the deficit to 5–3, but UNC Pembroke continued to add on in each of the final three innings to pull away and close out the game in five.

At the plate, Samantha Clark led Newberry with a perfect 3-for-3 day, while Stone and Katie Henri each added a hit as the Wolves finished with five hits. In the circle, Natalie Wescott took the loss, with Newberry using three pitchers in the opener.

Game 2: Wolves 1, UNCP 3

In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Willoughby Field, the Newberry College softball team fell 3–1 to UNC Pembroke. The Wolves scored first in the top of the first when Ella Stone crossed the plate during a double play to give Newberry a 1–0 lead, but the Braves evened the game in the second after a single and a throwing error brought home the tying run.

Newberry finished with three hits, getting singles from Christine Butler, Payton Little, and Bethany Pigg, while Stone reached base twice via walks and scored the Wolves’ lone run. In the circle, Katie Kapusta took the loss after working 5.0 innings, allowing three runs (two earned), and Natalie Wescott added a scoreless inning in relief.