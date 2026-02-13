COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, Feb. 5th, the Newberry College field hockey and football programs and their head coaches Hannah Dave and Todd Knight were celebrated at the South Carolina Statehouse.

State Representative Joe White and State Senator Ronnie Cromer each sponsored a resolution recognizing both teams in the South Carolina House and Senate.

Also on had were Newberry College graduates Secretary of State Mark Hammond and Representative Ryan McCabe.

The Wolves field hockey team won the South Atlantic Conference title and advanced to the NCAA Division 2 national championship game while the football team also won the South Atlantic Conference crown while advancing to the NCAA Division 2 national semifinal game.

The field hockey team won the SAC regular season and postseason tournament titles, compiled an unbeaten 10-0 record in league play and earned the NCAA Division 2 Tournament national #1 seed.

The Wolves advanced to the national championship game in their first ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

Dave was named the Synapse National Coach of the Year and earned the SAC Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season and for the third time in her career. She and her staff were also named the NFHCA National and Atlantic Region Coaching Staff of the Year.

The Wolves led the nation in scoring average (4.95), scoring margin (+4.2), total goals scored (105), assists per game (3.14), points per game (13.14), total points (276), tied for the lead in total assists (66), finishing second in shutouts per game (0.52) and third in shutouts (11) while setting school records in all those categories.

Over the past three seasons the Wolves have posted a combined record of 49-9 overall and 32-6 conference play with a pair of South Atlantic Conference regular season championships, a SAC Tournament title and a trip to the national championship game.

The football team finished #4 (AFCA) and #5 (D2football.com) in the final national polls, the best ever for a Newberry College team.

The 12 wins are the most in school history, eclipsing the previous record of 11-2 set by the 2006 team and became the fourth team in Newberry College history to register double digit victories in a season (2025, 2021, 2016, 2006). The Wolves also tied a school record with a 10-game winning streak.

The Wolves were 9-0 in one score games and in eight of those nine games the Wolves scored the decisive points in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Newberry also rallied to win three games after trailing by at least 18 points; the national quarterfinal win at Albany State (21-3), Wingate (21-0) and Emory & Henry (21-3). The Wolves came from behind eight times to earn a victory in 2025.

Newberry also posted a perfect 6-0 record against teams ranked in the final Super Region 2 poll defeating #1 Albany State, #2 West Florida, #4 Wingate, #6 Kentucky State, #9 Emory & Henry and #10 Carson-Newman.

Knight was named the 2025 D2football.com National Coach of the Year and the South Atlantic Conference Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career.

Both coaches won their 100th games during the 2025 season.