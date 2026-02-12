NEWBERRY – Sergeant Ronald “Trey” Dickert was recently awarded the 2025 Newberry County Exchange Club Officer of the Year for the Newberry Police Department.

Dickert was nominated by Police Chief Kevin Goodman, Major Joseph Brogdon and Captain Justin Weaver.

“Trey is an exceptional employee, a huge asset to the Newberry Police Department and deserves this award and recognition,” the nomination letter said.

Dickert is a lifelong resident of Newberry County, graduating from Newberry High School. He was hired by the Newberry Police Department in November 2022 and graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA) on April 14, 2023. He currently serves as the traffic sergeant for the City of Newberry.

“Dickert maintains his composure in high-stress and emergency situations, dealing with the public in a professional, community-oriented, and respectful manner. He is very hardworking and focused on his duties, often working in various conditions and extended shifts during emergencies if there is a need for the department,” as stated in the nomination letter.

Dickert has advanced training in Advanced Roadside Impairment Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Traffic Collision Investigations (TCI).

His immediate supervisor, Lt. Emily Seibert says that Dickert goes above and beyond for the department.

“He goes out of his way to assist others to ensure the success of this department,” she said.