NEWBERRY — An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that left two people injured Friday night on Jefferson Street, the City of Newberry Police Department announced.

Zah’Kee Yahmir Clark, 22, of Chapin, was taken into custody and booked into the Newberry County Detention Center.

Officers responded to a call at 1310 Jefferson Street around 11:28 p.m. where they found two females who had been shot. They were both taken to a Columbia area hospital for treatment, one airlifted and one via ambulance.

With the assistance of the Newberry County Tracking Team, Clark, who had fled the scene, was captured a short time later just a couple blocks away.

Police Chief Kevin Goodman said this was an isolated incident limited to this one location.

“This investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests may be coming,” Goodman said. “We’re asking anyone with information in this shooting to call Sgt. Khadijah Gaskins with the Newberry Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 803-321-1010.”