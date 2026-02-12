NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Action Team, a program of the Gallman Place Project in partnership with Newberry County First Steps, successfully served over 116 families during its recent Winter Coat Drive, providing warmth and comfort just in time for dangerously cold weather.

Held at Bethlehem Gardens Apartments, the event distributed new and gently used coats, along with hats, scarves, gloves, new socks, and new underwear to local families in need. The distribution took place before Winter Storm Gianna, which brought snow and freezing temperatures to the area.

One recipient shared with volunteers that the new coat and socks were a blessing and arrived right on time, underscoring the immediate and meaningful impact of the effort.

“This event reminded us how powerful community support can be,” said organizers. “Because of generous donations and dedicated volunteers, families were able to face the storm with warmth, dignity, and hope.”

Thanks to an outpouring of community generosity, surplus items from the drive were donated to Newberry Elementary School and the O’Neal Street Cold Weather Shelter, extending the impact of the event to additional children and individuals experiencing homelessness.

In addition to winter essentials, attendees enjoyed cocoa and cookies, helping to create a welcoming and caring environment for families during the cold season.

Donations were collected at the Newberry Housing Authority prior to the distribution date.

The Newberry Community Action Team extends heartfelt thanks to all donors, volunteers, and partners who made this event possible. Together, the community continues to make a difference—one warm coat at a time.