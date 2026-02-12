Located on the square in Prosperity, Taylor’s on Grace specializes in laser engraving and cutting, woodworking, and embroidery, and the store offers retail merchandise and one-of-a-kind gift items designed to make every occasion special. From personalized keepsakes to handcrafted decor, each item reflects thoughtful craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Taylor’s on Grace held their official ribbon cutting in November, celebrating the addition of a charming and creative new retail shop to the local business community. Friends, family, and community members gathered to mark the occasion and show their support. For more information about Taylor’s on Grace, visit their 104 Grace Street location in Prosperity or follow them on social media to see their latest creations.

Located on the square in Prosperity, Taylor’s on Grace specializes in laser engraving and cutting, woodworking, and embroidery, and the store offers retail merchandise and one-of-a-kind gift items designed to make every occasion special. From personalized keepsakes to handcrafted decor, each item reflects thoughtful craftsmanship and attention to detail.