NEWBERRY — Newberry College baseball opened their season at home on Smith Road Complex on Friday, Jan. 30th. Both games were moved to Friday due to the winter storm that was forecasted for Saturday.

Game 1: Newberry 5 – Southern Wesleyan 6

In a tightly contested season opener, the Newberry College baseball team fell 6–5 to Southern Wesleyan University on Friday afternoon at the Smith Road Complex in Newberry. The Wolves fought back valiantly late in the game after trailing for much of the contest, but the Warriors’ early offense proved the difference.

Newberry got on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning when Luke Compton reached on a walk that produced an RBI and brought home Logan Busenlehner, cutting the deficit to 6–1. The Wolves then rallied in the eighth inning, as Campbell McCurry’s ground-out brought in Bryson Nuckols and K.J. Leshko scored on a wild pitch to make it 6–3. In the ninth, Newberry continued its push when Jomar Lugo scored on a single by Logan Busenlehner, and a Bryson Nuckols sacrifice fly brought home Keillor Osbon to close the gap to one run.

Newberry’s offense finished with nine hits in the game, led by Nick Foster (3 hits), Keillor Osbon (2 hits), and Bryson Nuckols (2 hits, including a sac fly). Southern Wesleyan finished with 12 hits and capitalized on early opportunities to secure the win. On the mound, Jacob Clark took the loss for Newberry, while G. Chandler earned the win for the Warriors.

Game 2: Newberry 6 – Southern Wesleyan 4

In the second game of Friday’s doubleheader, Newberry College earned a 6–4 win over Southern Wesleyan University on January 30 at the Smith Road Complex to improve to 1–1 on the season. Newberry struck early with an RBI single from Keillor Osbon in the first inning and added another run in the second on a solo home run by Chandler Mims to take a 2–0 lead.

The Wolves extended the advantage to 3–1 in the fourth when Jomar Lugo drove in a run with a single, but Southern Wesleyan surged in the sixth with a three-run homer to jump in front 4–3. Newberry responded immediately with a decisive three-run bottom of the sixth, highlighted by Luke Compton’s RBI bunt single, an RBI single from Bryson Nuckols, and another run-scoring hit from Osbon to reclaim the lead at 6–4 and close out the win.

At the plate, Mims finished 2-for-3 with a double, home run, and two runs scored, while Osbon went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the offense. Compton scored twice and added an RBI, and Lugo chipped in an RBI single as Newberry totaled nine hits. On the mound, Cayden Hansen earned the win and recorded the save, tossing 1.2 scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts to lock down the final outs.