FLORENCE, S.C. — The Wolves softball opened their 2026 season with a road double-header on Friday, Jan. 30th against Francis Marion University.

Game 1: Wolves 1 – Patriots 7

Newberry College softball team dropped a 7–1 decision to Francis Marion University on Friday afternoon in Florence. The Patriots scored early and often, using a three-run home run in the third inning and a three-run blast in the sixth to build the advantage, while Newberry’s lone run came in the third on a sacrifice fly by Bethany Pigg that plated Ella Stone.

Stone led the Wolves offense with two hits and scored Newberry’s only run, and Brooke Hodges and GraceAnn Thompkins each collected a hit in the loss.

On the mound, Newberry starter Natalie Wescott took the loss after allowing seven runs (all earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings, while Francis Marion’s A. Poston earned the win with a complete game and 11 strikeouts.

Game 2: Wolves 3 – Patriots 6

In game two of Friday’s doubleheader, Newberry College softball fell 6–3 to Francis Marion University on January 30 in Florence, S.C. Newberry struck first in the opening inning as Samantha Clark singled to center to drive in Ella Stone for the program’s first run of the game, and the Wolves pushed the lead to 2–0 in the third when GraceAnn Thompkins scored on a wild pitch.

Francis Marion answered with a run in the bottom of the third, then took control with a three-run fifth inning and added two more in the sixth, including a run scored on a steal of home, to extend the advantage to 6–2. Newberry continued to battle and got one back in the seventh when Bethany Pigg delivered an RBI single to right to score Katie Henri, but the rally fell short as the Patriots closed out the win.

Offensively, Stone and Clark each posted two-hit games, with Clark driving in a run in the first, while Henri reached base twice and scored a run. In the circle, Abigail Brewton worked 2.1 innings to open the game, Natalie Wescott added a scoreless relief inning with two strikeouts, and Katie Kapusta took the loss in relief.