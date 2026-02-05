NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Speech and Debate Team earned 13 awards, including two tournament championships, at the Webster University Gorlok Gala Invitational held Jan. 23–25.

Although the tournament shifted to a virtual format, the Wolves delivered strong performances while competing against 31 colleges and universities nationwide, including the University of Missouri, Florida State University, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and Illinois State University.

Team members included Riley Lobash, Denim Morrison, Ashley Peterson, Paul Fisher and Wilfredo Lopez-Perez.

“We are incredibly proud of how our students rose to the challenge this weekend,” said John M. Wallis, M.A., interim director of Speech and Debate. “Competing against nationally recognized programs in a virtual format requires focus, adaptability and confidence, and our team demonstrated all three. These results reflect their hard work, commitment and growing excellence throughout the season.”

Individual results were as follows:

• Paul C. Fisher — Semifinalist, Open IPDA Debate; first place, Open IPDA Speaker; first place, Interviewing

• Riley Lobash — 10th place, Novice IPDA Speaker; eighth place, Interviewing; second place, Podcasting

• Ashley Peterson — 11th place, Novice IPDA Speaker; fourth place, Interviewing; second place, Podcasting

• Denim Morrison — second place, JV IPDA Speaker; third place, Persuasive Speaking

• Wilfredo Lopez-Perez — Octafinalist, Novice IPDA Debate; sixth place, Novice IPDA Speaker

With these results, the Newberry College Speech and Debate Team has now earned 99 awards since the start of the competitive season in late September.

The team opened its spring semester at Webster and will continue traveling to Arkansas, Kentucky and other locations as it prepares for the Pi Kappa Delta Biennial Tournament and Convention in March in Springfield, Missouri.

Learn more about the Newberry College Speech and Debate team by visiting https://www.newberry.edu/campus-life/get-involved/speech-debate-team.