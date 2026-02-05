Carol Lively was recognized by County Council for her retirement from the County. Lively has almost 33 years of experience and is known to be a pleasure to work with.

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council recognized three employees for their years of service to the county during January’s County Council meeting.

Daniel Coulombe was recognized for five years of service with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. He began his career at the Newberry County Detention Center before taking a position with the City of Newberry Police Department. County Administrator Jeff Shacker said Coulombe took a break and then came back to work for the county under Sheriff Lee Foster as a deputy sheriff. Shacker called Coulombe and said it was a pleasure to have him as an employee. Many of Coulombe’s co-workers described him as dependable and hardworking, never saying no when asked for assistance or when being asked to do something.

David Brandt was recognized for 10 years of service with the Sheriff’s Office. Like Coulombe, after taking a break, Brandt came back to work with the county, starting in the patrol division before transitioning into serving as a school resource officer. Shacker said SRO’s are important in helping keep students in the county safe and even more important is developing trust is important with students.

Carol Lively was recognized for her retirement from the Clerk of Courts office. Lively joined the county in 1993 as a clerk typist in the Clerk of Courts Office. Two years after joining the county, she was promoted to clerk typist II in Family Court and later promoted to her current position as Family Court deputy Clerk. With almost 33 years of service, Shacker said Lively is one of the nicest people you’ll meet and a pleasure to deal with.

Other business:

• Council unanimously pass the third reading of an ordinance that would establish zoning classification and districts to rezone one real estate parcel totaling .80 acres from RS-Single Family to R2-Rural.

• Council unanimously passed the first reading of an ordinance that would amend a section of the code of ordinances regarding Fencing and Walls.

• Council unanimously approved a bid for construction of the Newberry Museum roof repairs. The project was awarded to the lowest bidder, Benton Roofing in the amount of $369,472. The recommendation also includes not accepting Alternate #1 or Alternate #2, which will assure that the project will be completed within budget.This is a CPST project. Heating and air repairs have already been completed as part of the CPST project.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3122 ext. 1867 or [email protected].