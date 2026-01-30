NEWBERRY — The Newberry Middle School girls basketball team had another impressive win on eighth grade recognition night. The Lady Tigers improved to a 10-2 record after dominating Pelion with a 45-10 win at home on Thursday, Jan. 22nd.

Newberry dominated Pelion from the opening tip to the end of the game and it all started on the defensive end. They were up 30-7 at halftime and didn’t take their foot off of the gas.

The Lady Tigers allowed seven points in the first half and four points in the second half. Brielle Mingo was one of the two Tigers who scored in double figures. She finished the game with 13 points and scored 11 of her 13 points in the first half. The starting point guard also had five assists, four steals and helped out on the boards.

Kinzley had a game-high of 14 points and scored eight of her 14 points in the first half. Chloe Riley and Katelynn also had very good games. Riley scored eight points and Katelynn scored seven points.

The girls will be off for a few days and hit the court again on Tuesday, Jan. 27 against White Knoll Middle School at home.

