NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s lacrosse team is ranked #14 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine NCAA Division 2 national preseason poll.

The Wolves open the season at #2 Tampa next Sunday.

Other ranked teams on the Wolves’ schedule include #4 Wingate, #5 Lenoir-Rhyne, #8 Lewis, #10 Anderson and #25 Indianapolis.

Last year rhe Wolves posted a 10-7 overall record and 7-3 in the ultra-competitive South Atlantic Conference finishing fourth.

1. Adelphi

2. Tampa

3. Saint Anselm

4. Wingate

5. Lenoir-Rhyne

6. Maryville

7. Seton Hill

8. Lewis

9. Molloy

10. Anderson

11. Pace

12. Mercy

13. Bentley

14. Newberry

15. Colorado Mesa

16. Flagler

17. Rockhurst

18. North Greenville

19. Belmont Abbey

20. UIndy