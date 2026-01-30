NEWBERRY — The Newberry College men’s lacrosse team is ranked #14 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine NCAA Division 2 national preseason poll.
The Wolves open the season at #2 Tampa next Sunday.
Other ranked teams on the Wolves’ schedule include #4 Wingate, #5 Lenoir-Rhyne, #8 Lewis, #10 Anderson and #25 Indianapolis.
Last year rhe Wolves posted a 10-7 overall record and 7-3 in the ultra-competitive South Atlantic Conference finishing fourth.
1. Adelphi
2. Tampa
3. Saint Anselm
4. Wingate
5. Lenoir-Rhyne
6. Maryville
7. Seton Hill
8. Lewis
9. Molloy
10. Anderson
11. Pace
12. Mercy
13. Bentley
14. Newberry
15. Colorado Mesa
16. Flagler
17. Rockhurst
18. North Greenville
19. Belmont Abbey
20. UIndy