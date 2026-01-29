NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy varsity boys’ basketball team was in desperate need of a huge win in the second half of the season to keep their playoffs’ hopes alive, and they indeed got that upset win. Newberry Academy(5-7, 4-2 SCISA 1A region III) defeated Richard Winn Academy(7-7, 2-4 SCISA 1A region III) on Friday, Jan. 23rd.

Newberry Academy entered Friday’s contest losers of two of their last three games and battling injuries. Richard Winn also entered the contest losers of two consecutive games and fighting to remain at the top of region standings to keep their playoffs’ hopes alive.

Both teams were scoreless for the opening two minutes of the game, but Richard Winn was able to get on the scoreboard first and take an early 4-0 lead. Sophomore Asher Stephens had one of the his best games of the season and he started his hot shooting night early. He knocked down his first three-pointer to get the home team Eagles on the board.

Richard Winn held a 8-6 lead a the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was back-and-forth between both teams. Newberry Academy got down 11-6 early in the second period and then went on a 5-0 run sparked by their bench to tie the game, 11-11. Senior forward Graham Evans knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game for the Eagles on their mini run.

The two teams would continue to go back-and-forth. but Richard Winn would reclaim the lead late in the first half and hold onto it. Newberry Academy would trail 18-16 at halftime.

The third quarter was all Newberry Academy! Senior big man Caleb Wilbanks came out and scored a quick bucket to tie the game. Then, Stephens knocked down another big shot from long range to give the home team a three-point lead, 21-18. Wilbanks extended their lead some more with another tough basket on the inside. He would score eight of his team-high 19 points in the third quarter.

Newberry Academy held a 27-23 lead at the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter was a struggle for Richard Winn and the home team would extend their lead. Newberry Academy would extend their lead to double digits, 33-23, with about four minutes left in the game. They would hold onto the lead and would make 14-of-23 free throw attempts to close the game out.

Senior guard Thomas McLean was one of three players to finish the game scoring in double figures. He had 11 points after being held scoreless for three quarters, and made nine free throws in the fourth quarter.

“Tonight we had multiple guys to step up. Asher stepped up big with 11 and Caleb, as always, had 19. Thomas made free throws and made nine out of 14 in the fourth. We had three guys in double figures which we hadn’t had in awhile and that’s what we needed tonight,” said Eagles head coach Scott Gardner. ” It was a slow pace game and we didn’t take more than about 35 shots but we made 18 of 24 free throws and a lot in fourth quarter. Thomas making nine free throws in the fourth quarter was huge because he hadn’t been shooting that great from the line. Tonight we just kind of put it all together.”

Newberry Academy will be back in action at home on Thursday, Jan. 29 to face Wardlaw Academy. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

Reach Greg Hollis @ 803-768-3119 or on X @TheNBOnews