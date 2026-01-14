COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Newberry College is proud to announce that four members of the Wolves field hockey program have been selected to the 2025 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II Atlantic All-Region Teams. The postseason honors recognize standout performers who played a central role in one of the strongest seasons in program history.

The NFHCA All-Region awards honor the top field hockey players across Division II institutions, with selections made by regional committees based on performance, impact and season consistency.

First Team All-Region

1. Parker Keeler, Forward

2. Emma Westbrook, Forward

Second Team All-Region

1. Wibien Dahmen, Forward

2. Payton Keeler, Midfielder